Govt to shut down 392 seed companies for failing to meet standards

The government has decided to shut down 392 seed companies for not meeting National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA) standards. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for National Food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The meeting focused on improving seed quality across Pakistan. The government is committed to ensuring that only certified seeds are available to farmers. This move supports Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for agricultural growth.

Rana Tanveer Hussain stressed that enforcing strict quality standards is vital for the agricultural sector. The NSDRA and Federal Seed Certification Department reviewed audit results, leading to the decision to revoke licenses. The companies failed to meet the prescribed regulations.

The Minister reaffirmed the Ministry of Food Security’s commitment to improving agriculture. He said such tough actions are necessary for long-term progress. These decisions aim to help farmers and improve national food security.