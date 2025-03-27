PTI leaders call refusal to let Imran Khan meet an insult to judiciary

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have condemned the refusal to allow a scheduled meeting with former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Adiala Jail. They called it a direct insult to the judiciary. Despite a court order, prison officials blocked the meeting, prompting strong reactions from PTI leaders.

Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, condemned the violation of the court’s order. He said, “This is not just our disrespect, but an insult to the judges and the judiciary.” Faraz stressed that it was the responsibility of judges to protect the integrity of the judiciary.

Omar Ayub, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, accused authorities of disregarding the constitution. He explained that they waited outside for four hours, informing jail officials, but an intelligence officer blocked the meeting. Ayub criticized intelligence officers for focusing on obstructing the meeting instead of tackling real security issues.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, head of the Sunni Ittehad Council, also condemned the actions of jail officials. He said the refusal to follow the court’s decision showed that powerful officials are acting above the law. PTI spokesperson Niazullah Niyazi added that this move raises serious questions about the credibility of the judiciary. He stated that PTI would file a contempt petition in response.