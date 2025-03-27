Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China soar by 179.88% in 2025

Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China have surged by 179.88% in the first two months of 2025. According to Ghulam Qadir, Pakistan’s Trade and Investment Counsellor in Beijing, exports reached 22,740 metric tonnes worth $28.27 million. This is a significant increase from 5,998 metric tonnes valued at $10.10 million during the same period in 2024.

This rise reflects the growing demand for high-quality agricultural products and improved trade relations between the two nations. Pakistan has established itself as one of the top sesame exporters to China, benefiting from the country’s expanding food industry. This trend is supported by better farming techniques and favorable climatic conditions in Pakistan.

Qadir attributed the increase to more efficient trade processes and stronger product quality. Pakistan’s improved farming techniques and streamlined trade facilitation measures have contributed to this growth. As a result, Pakistan is now well-positioned to be a key sesame supplier to China.

The surge in exports highlights the importance of agricultural trade and the mutual benefits of enhanced cooperation between the two countries. Both nations stand to gain from continued collaboration in the food sector.