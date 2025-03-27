Six killed in terrorist attack on passengers in Gwadar

Another tragic incident of violence has struck Balochistan, where six people lost their lives in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Gwadar, as reported by national media.

According to a report on Thursday, the shooting occurred in the Kalmat area of Gwadar when unknown assailants opened fire on passengers traveling from Gwadar to Karachi. Five individuals were killed instantly, while one sustained injuries, police said.

However, the injured victim later succumbed to his wounds during treatment, bringing the death toll to six. Police confirmed that the deceased were en route to Karachi, with one of them identified as a resident of Multan, while efforts to determine the identities of the others are ongoing.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack, calling it a cowardly act targeting innocent people.

Expressing his deep condolences to the bereaved families, Naqvi denounced the senseless killing of civilians, labeling it an inhumane crime. He described the targeted attack on passengers as an act of sheer brutality and barbarism.

Naqvi further emphasized that such cowardly attacks will not weaken the nation’s determination to combat terrorism.