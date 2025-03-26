IHC issues notice to PM, president over delay in CEC’s appointment

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued pre-admission notices to the federal government, prime minister, and president over the delay in appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and two Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

The notices were issued following a petition filed by Opposition Leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, challenging the delay in filling the crucial positions.

The case was heard by Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, who also directed notices to the CEC and ECP members.

Petitioners’ lawyer Sameer Khosa argued that the CEC and ECP members continue to serve despite the expiration of their terms, which he claimed violates constitutional provisions.

The court inquired whether the appointment process had begun, to which Khosa responded that the parliamentary committee responsible for the process has yet to be formed.

The court has sought a response from all concerned parties and adjourned the hearing until April 29. The delay in appointing electoral officials has raised concerns about the functioning of the ECP, particularly in the lead-up to future elections.

Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz had requested the court to instruct the federal government to initiate the process of meaningful consultation with the opposition for the appointments of the new CEC, and two ECP members.

Current CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and ECP member Sindh and ECP member Balochistan completed their terms in office recently. The petition in the IHC stated that the court should stop them from continuing in the office.

Ayub, the National Assembly opposition leader, and Faraz, the Senate opposition leader, said that the Constitution was being violated by delaying these appointments, as the prime minister, the National Assembly speaker, and the Senate chairman had failed to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities.

The petition requested the court to instruct the speaker to form a parliamentary committee, direct the chairman to send the names of the members of the Senators to the speaker, and order the prime minister to hold consultations with the leader of the opposition under Article 213 of the Constitution.