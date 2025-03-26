Naqvi to head 15-member committee to eradicate terrorism

A special 15-member committee has been constituted to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will head the committee while home secretaries of all the provinces including AJK and GB will be the members.

The special committee will work to transform the country into a ‘Hard State’ for the terrorists.

The decision was made amid the rising incidents of terrorism in the country.

The officials of intelligence agencies and CTD would also be the members of the committee.

The sources said that the committee will also monitor the repatriation of Afghan nationals keeping in view the national interest of Pakistan.

Earlier, Army Chief Gen Asim Munir had said that nothing is more important than national security, stating that no movement or individual surpasses it.

Addressing the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, he stressed that achieving lasting stability requires harmony among all elements of national power.

He highlighted the need for better governance and for Pakistan to adopt a “Hard State” approach, questioning how long the country can continue sacrificing lives under a “Soft State” model.