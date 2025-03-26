Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China’s Capital Market: Finance Minister

Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday hinted at the strong possibility of Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds in Yuan this year to access China’s vast and deep capital market. In an interview with Chinese media outlets, including CGTN English and China Daily, the minister said, Pakistan has previously issued bonds in US dollars and Euros, and now is the time to benefit from the Chinese capital market. The issuance of Panda Bonds will connect Pakistan’s capital markets with China and reflect China’s important role in Pakistan’s digital transformation, he said and thanked China for its consistent support, referring to Pakistan and China as “iron brothers” and strategic partners. It is pertinent to mention that the minister is visiting China, participating in the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025. The minister praised China’s efforts to open up its economy and markets, highlighting the significant role of foreign companies and firms in China’s exports. He emphasized Pakistan’s desire to become a hub for the transfer of export-oriented facilities and services from foreign, especially Chinese, companies. He commended the construction of communication infrastructure, roads, and ports in Pakistan under the CPEC project. Aurangzeb stressed the need to promote financial benefits from the infrastructure built in Pakistan and to enable Chinese industries to benefit from this infrastructure. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening regional trade and road and rail links with neighboring countries. China’s export sector and companies can benefit from Pakistan’s existing infrastructure and low-cost labor. Aurangzeb also studied Chinese banks and their digital transformation, emphasizing that Pakistan can learn from China’s experiences, particularly in improving financial inclusion through digital solutions. The Minister also highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation in areas such as financial technology, agriculture, drone technology, and other key sectors.