ECP disqualifies 24 former parliamentarians for not declaring their assets

Twenty-four former parliamentarians – 10 members of the National Assembly (MNA) and seven members of provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan each – have been disqualified for not declaring details of their assets for the year 2022-23 to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP issued verdict of case of parliamentarians who did not file declaration of their wealth for the year 2022-23. The ECP stated in its ruling that these former members will not be able to participate in general, by-elections, or Senate elections until they submit required details.

The former MNAs who were declared ineligible include Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Muhammad Adil, Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Kamaluddin, and Ismatullah. Four women – Samina Matloob, Nasiba, Shameem Ara Panhwar and Rubina Irfan – have also been disqualified.

The ECP declared former members of the Sindh Assembly, including Adil Ahmed, Hizbullah Bhayo, Arsalan Taj Hussain, Arif Mustafa Jatoi, Imran Ali Shah, Ali Ghulam and Tahira as disqualified.

Similarly, provincial assembly of Balochistan’s former members Mir Sikandar Ali, Mir Muhammad Akbar, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Abdul Rashid, Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, Mir Hamaal and Bibi Shaheena were also declared disqualified.