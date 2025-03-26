Eidul Fitr likely to be on March 31: Suparco

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) said on Wednesday that Eidul Fitr this year is likely to fall on Monday, March 31, 2025. The research centre issued its prediction for the visibility of the Shawwal 1446 AH Crescent “based on scientific assessments, astronomical calculations, and modern observational data”.

“Given these scientific parameters, the likelihood of moon sighting on 30 March 2025 in Pakistan is very bright. Consequently, Ramazan is expected to complete 29 days, and the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr will likely be observed on 31 March 2025,” it said.

According to precise astronomical models, the new Moon (conjunction) for Shawwal will occur on 29 March 2025, at 15:58 PST. However, the visibility of the crescent depends on key factors such as the moon’s age, its angular separation from the sun, altitude at sunset, and atmospheric conditions.

In Saudi Arabia, chances of sighting the moon are almost impossible on 29 March 2025, as the age of the crescent at the time of sunset in Mecca would be approximately 5 hours. In this regard, the crescent is expected to be visible on 30 March 2025 in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, and they are also likely celebrate Eid on 31 March 2025.

Since the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is responsible for determining the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will examine testimonies from across the country and formally announce the official commencement of Shawwal 1446 AH. While scientific data strongly supports crescent visibility on 30 March 2025, the final decision by the Central Ruet Committee will depend on both eyewitness accounts and local weather conditions at the time of observation.