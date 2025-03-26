For nearly eight decades, nations in the region and people worldwide have faced a nefarious manifestation of occupation in Palestine. This manifestation led to the occupation of an Islamic land, displacing the Palestinian people from their own homes. The inhabitants of this land have ever since encountered the worst atrocities. On July 19, 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest judicial body of the United Nations in The Hague, Netherlands, issued an advisory opinion stating that Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is illegal under international law and that Israel is under an obligation to end its occupation as rapidly as possible.

The essence and nature of the Zionist regime are based on assaultiveness, forceful acquisition, atrocity, mendacity, and subterfuge. This regime has so far launched more than 20 wars in the region, invaded all its neighboring countries without exception, and launched military attacks on a number of countries outside the region. Likewise, Palestine still occupies the territory of some other Arab countries. Today, the Zionist regime has unprecedentedly transgressed global limitations of atrocity and has demonstrated that it does not adhere to any principles or values of humanity, morality, religion, or international standards. According to all libertarians and international laws, the blatant aggressions of this child-killing regime against the oppressed in Lebanon and Gaza and the brutal massacre of innocent women and children over the past year are evident illustrations of genocide, atrocity, and flagrant violations of human rights and international laws and regulations. Consequently, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for the Zionist regime’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and former defense chief, Yoav Gallant, for alleged war crimes.

According to the confessions of the Zionist authorities themselves, Israel seeks to expand its territory from the Nile River to the Euphrates and establish a so-called Greater Israel. This regime aims to implement the idea of forming a single Zionist state over all Palestinian land and to execute the “Deal of the Century: Abraham Accords” plan coercively. The Israeli Knesset has already declared that Arabs have no rights in Palestine and that it is a Jewish state.

It is evident and obvious that the entire land of Palestine, from the river to the sea, belongs only to the legitimate Palestinians, including Christians, Jews, and Muslims. The land of Palestine is not for sale, and no institution or country has the right or obligation to place it at the disposal of any individual or group.

Islamic countries and the Ummah should not ignore the Zionist regime’s lawlessness, ambition, and desire for expansion. For 76 years, this regime has not followed through on what it stated; and from now on, it will not be loyal to any covenant or agreement.

The issue of Palestine has always been a concern for nations throughout these years, and “World Quds Day” has become an important symbol of the global resistance movement in support of the oppressed Palestinian nation and against the occupying regime and Zionist apartheid in the world.

While international law clearly acknowledges the right of people to resist colonialism, occupation, and racism, the Israeli regime and its Western allies use a complex and distorted narrative that links and equates resistance with terrorism and extremism. This narrative attempts to divert public opinion worldwide from the realities of Israel’s crimes and instead criminalizes legitimate resistance. Today, the world, from East to West, from Islamic to non-Islamic countries, and from Muslims to followers of other religions, has come to the realization that resistance is a reality. Today, the cause of Palestine has become a global cause, and the “resistance front” has become an undeniable power, whereas Quds Day is a manifestation of the continuous effort of a nation to reclaim its motherland.

Ceasing attacks and facilitating all humanitarian aid to Gaza and its rehabilitation is a global demand, and the Israeli regime must accept this. The Islamic Republic of Iran, like many people around the world, has proudly supported the people of Palestine and believes that the complete and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue can only be achieved through the full realization of this nation’s inalienable right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state throughout the entire Palestinian territory with Holy Quds as its capital.

The writer is the Consul General (Islamic Republic of Iran to Lahore)