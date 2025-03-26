Women safety squads deployed in Rawalpindi markets

The Rawalpindi Police have formed special women safety squads to ensure a safe and comfortable environment to woman shoppers in rush in the city markets during the last days of Ramazan.

The squads comprising lady officers of District and Traffic Police would particularly be deployed in Bank Road and Commercial Market, the police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The squad, which would patrol the markets on scooters and bicycles, would protect women from harassment and other crimes.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani on the launch of women safety squads said as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, they were ensuring the provision of the safest environment for women.

“The women can now come to the markers for Eid shopping with more confidence,” he added. The safety of women, he added, was among the top responsibilities which would be ensured by the police at all costs.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali, DSP Cantt, SHO Cantt and other officers were present at the launch of the women safety squads.