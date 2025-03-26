Federal govt decides to solarise hospitals in Islamabad

In a major move to reduce energy costs and promote sustainability, the federal government has decided to solarise hospitals in Islamabad to solar energy. The transition will take place in phases, with Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital and Poly Clinic being the first to switch to solar power, the sources said. The Ministry of Health has requested PIMS and Poly Clinic to submit a solarization plan, which will be included in the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). PIMS and Polyclinic Solarisation projects will be incorporated in the next Next PSDP and funds will be allocated for these, enabling the hospitals to adopt renewable energy sources. PIMS Hospital currently pays over Rs. 30 million per month in electricity bills, while Poly Clinic pays over Rs. 70 lakh per month. The transition to solar energy is expected to result in significant cost savings for the hospitals. In the past, PIMS and Poly Clinic have faced power outages due to non-payment of electricity bills.