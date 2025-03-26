Beautifying Karachi: Sindh sets up special task force

The Sindh Government has announced the formation of a dedicated Task Force to oversee the uplift, refurbishment, and beautification of Karachi’s major roads and adjoining commercial areas. This strategic move is aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure, ensuring cleaner public spaces, and enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of the metropolitan hub.

A statement issued from the Chief Secretary Sindh office states that the newly constituted Task Force will be led by the Mayor of Karachi Division as its Chairperson. Other members include the Commissioner Karachi Division, Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Range, Deputy Inspector General (Traffic) Karachi, Special Secretary of the Local Government & HTP Department, Director General Sindh Building Control Authority, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Municipal Commissioner Karachi Municipal Corporation, Director of Military Lands and Cantonment, and the Municipal Commissioner from the respective Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs).

Mandate of the Task Force

The primary objective of the Task Force is to coordinate, supervise, and synchronize activities across various government agencies to address multiple civic challenges. The Task Force will focus on improving cleanliness, ensuring efficient garbage removal, resolving encroachment issues, addressing illegal parking concerns, resolving sewerage problems, and promoting overall infrastructure development. By streamlining these activities, the Task Force aims to significantly enhance Karachi’s urban landscape.

Key Roads Identified for Improvement

The Task Force will prioritize development and beautification efforts on several major roads, which includes, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Sher Shah Suri Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola (Karsaz) Road, Abdullah Haroon Road to Shahrah-e-Firdousi (up to Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine), I.I. Chundrigar Road. These selected roads are vital for the city’s traffic movement and commercial activities, making them key focus areas for development and beautification.

Collaborative Efforts for Effective Execution

To ensure the successful execution of this comprehensive plan, the Sindh Government has directed all concerned agencies to extend full cooperation with the Task Force. This coordinated effort is expected to streamline activities, prevent duplication of work, and ensure resources are efficiently utilized. The Task Force has also been tasked with introducing pedestrian-friendly features, expanding green spaces, enhancing street lighting, and improving public infrastructure. These measures aim to create a safer, cleaner, and more vibrant urban environment for Karachi’s residents and visitors.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah while presiding a meeting emphasized that Karachi is the heart of Sindh, and improving its beauty, resolving traffic issues, and eliminating encroachments are top priorities for the Sindh government. He instructed the task force to commence its work immediately and present significant results within the given timeframe to provide prompt relief to the citizens. He further stated that meeting that all institutions would work jointly for the city’s improvement, and the formation of this task force would be a significant step toward enhancing civic facilities. In conclusion, Chief Secretary Sindh directed all relevant departments to extend their full cooperation to this initiative, ensuring Karachi becomes a well-organized, beautiful, and modern city.

The formation of this Task Force reflects the Sindh Government’s commitment to revitalizing Karachi and promoting sustainable urban growth. By improving infrastructure and enhancing public spaces, the initiative is set to uplift the quality of life in the city. The Sindh Government envisions Karachi as a model metropolitan hub with modern facilities, improved civic amenities, and a cleaner environment that fosters economic and social progress.