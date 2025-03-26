246 UCs in Karachi to be provided with fumigation machines: Mayor

Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has announced that all 246 UCs in Karachi will be provided with fumigation machines to conduct spraying in every area for the prevention of dengue and malaria.

He further stated that before the rainy season, all UCs will also receive winching machines so that UC chairmen can independently carry out work in their respective areas.

He expressed these views on Wednesday while addressing a ceremony at KMC’s Council Hall for the distribution of fumigation machines.

The event was attended by Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Parliamentary Leader Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, various parliamentary leaders from different political parties, and UC chairmen.

The Mayor Karachi stated that the aim is to empower UC chairmen so that people do not have to approach KMC for every issue; instead, local representatives should have the authority to resolve problems within their areas.

Mayor Karachi reiterated that the PPP believes in empowering UCs, and for the first time in history, fumigation machines are being distributed among all UC chairmen who represent this esteemed council.

He stressed that these assets belong to the people and that UC chairmen must take responsibility for their proper maintenance.

Concluding his remarks, Mayor Karachi stated that they will continue working in this manner, ensuring that Karachi keeps progressing toward development.