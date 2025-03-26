Jawad Dero appointed Advocate General Sindh

The Sindh Law Department has issued an official notification of his appointment. Jawad Dero was given temporary charge of the Advocate General’s office following the appointment of Advocate General Hassan Akbar as a judge of the High Court. Jawad Dero has been serving in the Advocate General’s Office as Additional Advocate General since 2018. In recognition of his outstanding performance, the Government of Sindh has appointed him as the Advocate General of Sindh. The 40-year-old Jawad Dero completed his legal education from university of Kent at Canterbury, UK and postgraduate in legal practice, from university of London. He was appointed as Additional Advocate General Sindh in the year 2108 and subsequently promoted as Advocate General Sindh earlier and noticed by the Law department government of Sindh.