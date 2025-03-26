Sindh transport department gets tough on transporters

On the directives of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Transport Department has launched a crackdown on transporters overcharging passengers during Eid-ul-Fitr. As part of this campaign, 710 vehicles were inspected across the province. During the operation, 427 vehicles were fined for fare violations, with a total penalty of Rs 384,200 imposed on violators. Additionally, Transport Department teams refunded Rs 1,015,300 to affected passengers on the spot.

According to the Transport Department, the campaign will continue even after Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure passengers are fully protected from illegal fares. Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon reiterated the Sindh government’s commitment to providing fair and affordable transportation, emphasizing that no one will be allowed to exploit citizens.

He further stated that strict action is being taken against those charging excessive fares, with transport department teams maintaining continuous monitoring. He warned that stringent legal action would be taken against violators and directed transport authorities to intensify inspections to maximize relief for the public. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also urged citizens to report transporters charging excessive fares to the relevant authorities for prompt action.