FIA allowed to investigate Armaghan, suspect in Mustafa Amir murder case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been allowed to investigate Armaghan, suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, in jail.

As per details, the anti-terrorism court granted permission for the investigation, directed to be completed by April 3.

The FIA had requested the court for permission to investigate Armaghan, who is accused of involvement in money laundering, cybercrimes, and drug trafficking.

The agency will now conduct its investigation within the jail premises and submit its report to the court within the stipulated timeframe.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency approached an Anti-Terrorism Court to seek custody of Armaghan, in connection with a money laundering investigation.

The FIA requested the court to grant custody of Armaghan to investigate his alleged involvement in money laundering. The trial court; however refused to grant his custody to FIA, maintaining that the authority to grant remand lies with the administrative judge.