Sesame seed exports to China surge by 180%

Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China saw a significant 179.88% increase in the first two months of 2025, reflecting growing demand and deepening agricultural trade ties between the two countries, said Ghulam Qadir Trade and Investment Counsellor at Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing.

Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor, said that according to data from China’s General Administration of Customs, Pakistan exported 22740.445 metric tons, worth $28.27 million of sesame seeds to China during January and February 2025, compared to 5997.744 metric tons worth $10.10 million in the same period last year. This sharp rise highlights Pakistan’s strengthening position in China’s sesame market, driven by improved quality, streamlined trade processes, and increasing consumer demand. “Pakistan is among the top exporters of sesame seeds to China, benefiting from China’s expanding food industry and the country’s preference for high-quality agricultural products. Industry experts attribute the growth to Pakistan’s favorable climatic conditions for sesame cultivation, enhanced farming techniques, and strengthened bilateral trade facilitation under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he added. Rakesh Pal, a major exporter of sesame seeds from Pakistan to China, told China Economic Net that the export surge follows Pakistan’s efforts to improve its agricultural exports by meeting international quality standards and ensuring better market access.