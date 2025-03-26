Pakistani food exporters secure key deals in Saudi Arabia

A delegation of Pakistani food exporters returned to Pakistan on Wednesday after a successful month-long visit to Saudi Arabia, where they explored new export opportunities and strengthened trade ties.

In a statement, delegation leader and Coordinator to the Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif Ur Rehman described the visit as a significant step toward enhancing bilateral trade. The delegation engaged in extensive B2B meetings and interacted with Saudi corporate leaders, resulting in multiple memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and strategic partnerships between Pakistani exporters and Saudi firms.

The delegation noted a growing demand for Pakistani food products, particularly snacks and processed foods, which aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals to diversify imports. Saif Ur Rehman termed the visit a milestone for Pakistan’s food export sector, stating, “This collaboration opens avenues for increased market access and economic cooperation.” The successful visit was expected to boost Pakistan’s export revenue and foster long-term trade relations with Saudi Arabia. Plans for follow-up engagements were already underway to sustain the momentum.