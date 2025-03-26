‘China’ role commendable in transforming Pakistan’

Chinese companies’ role highly commendable in Pakistan’s development, from road expansions to energy projects and port enhancements.

This was stated by Associate Researcher Kumar Raja who is engaged in the Artificial Intelligence and Public Safety Research Center at the Yangtze Delta Region Institute (Huzhou) of the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC).

Chinese companies have played a major role in transforming my hometown. The changes are evident in every corner of the city,” he added.

Kuma hails from Karachi, a city that has experienced significant infrastructure improvements due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In 2016, Kumar enrolled at UESTC to pursue a Ph.D. with a focus on machine learning and information security.

During his studies, he contributed to several research projects funded by China’s National Natural Science Foundation.

After earning his doctorate, he remained at UESTC as a postdoctoral researcher, publishing more than 70 academic papers. In 2021, he joined the Yangtze Delta Research Institute as an associate researcher.

“The institute’s research focus closely aligns with my academic interests. It also offers extensive research resources and collaboration opportunities, enabling me to apply my findings to real-world challenges,” Kumar explained.

Since joining, he has led several projects, filed multiple invention patents, and collaborated with institutions such as Huzhou Central Hospital to facilitate technology transfer.

Currently, he is developing an AI-powered illustration generation system based on a proprietary large language model.

“In simple terms, we are creating an ‘AI drawing assistant’ to help businesses and individuals generate illustrations from text descriptions,” he stated.

“I believe that technological innovation serves as a catalyst for unlocking human potential and addressing significant challenges. Creativity and adaptability are essential,” he noted, expressing his enthusiasm for exploring more AI projects with enterprises, Gwadar Pro reported.