Ten holidays for colleges, universities in KP announced

The Higher Education Department on Wednesday announced ten holidays for colleges and universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the notification issued here, colleges and universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will observe ten Eidul Fitr and spring holidays and the educational institutions will remain closed from March 29 to April 7. On the other hand, government employees in Sindh are also set to enjoy extended Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays as the provincial government announced April 4 as a public holiday. According to a notification issued, the Sindh government declared Eidul Fitr holidays from March 31 to April 2, in alignment with the federal government’s decision. Additionally, April 4 will be observed as a public holiday to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. With weekends falling on March 29-30 and April 5-6, government offices will remain closed for a total of eight days.