US House introduces bill to sanction Pakistani officials

A bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives, proposing sanctions on Pakistani state officials over alleged human rights violations, including the treatment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to reports, the Pakistan Democracy Act was presented by Republican Congressman Joe Wilson from South Carolina and Democrat Jimmy Panetta from California. The bill has been referred to the House Foreign Affairs and Judiciary Committees for further deliberation.

The proposed legislation states that if Pakistan fails to improve its human rights record, sanctions will be imposed on the Pakistani Army Chief within 180 days. The bill seeks to invoke the US Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which allows the United States to deny visas and entry to individuals accused of human rights violations.

Additionally, the bill urges the US administration to identify key individuals involved in suppressing political opposition in Pakistan and include them in the sanctions list.

The bill outlines that if Pakistan ceases military interference in governance and releases all wrongfully detained political prisoners, the US President will have the authority to lift the imposed sanctions.

The draft legislation highlights the continuous lobbying efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters in the United States since Imran Khan’s removal from office in 2022. Over the past three years, PTI-affiliated activists have conducted protests, engaged with US lawmakers, and advocated for greater American involvement in Pakistan’s political affairs.

In June 2024, a similar resolution was passed in the House with 98 percent support, urging then-President Joe Biden to exert pressure on Pakistan to uphold democracy and the rule of law. However, the Biden administration did not take any action in response.

The Pakistani Embassy in Washington has so far declined to comment on the bill or disclose any strategies to counter this legislative move.

However, diplomatic sources suggest that Pakistani officials may attempt to delay further legislative proceedings through diplomatic engagement. The bill was reportedly a topic of discussion during a diplomatic reception hosted by the Pakistani Embassy on Monday night.

While Pakistani diplomats acknowledge concerns regarding the bill, they remain optimistic that it will not receive sufficient support for implementation. They emphasized that Washington continues to view Pakistan as a key security partner, citing Islamabad’s cooperation in the recent capture and extradition of an ISIS terrorist as an example.

Last month, Congressman Joe Wilson and Republican Congressman August Pfluger addressed a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urging intervention in Pakistan to restore democracy.

In their letter, Wilson and Pfluger highlighted Imran Khan’s past relations with US officials, stating that efforts should be made to ensure his release.

Additionally, Wilson also wrote to former President Donald Trump, emphasizing that Khan’s imprisonment could have implications for US strategic interests.

Several bipartisan members of Congress have also publicly demanded Imran Khan’s release, including Greg Casar, Rashida Tlaib, Haley Stevens, Ilhan Omar, Brad Sherman, Ro Khanna, August Pfluger, and Jack Bergman.

While the bill reflects increasing US scrutiny of Pakistan’s human rights record, its chances of passing remain uncertain.

Michael Kugelman, Director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center, described the bill as one of the most significant pieces of legislation on Pakistan in recent years.

He acknowledged that the bill may take considerable time to progress, but suggested that it could still put pressure on Pakistan’s leadership.