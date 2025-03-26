Existing net metering consumers to continue under current contracts: Senate body told

Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday assured the Senate Standing Committee on Power Division that existing net metering consumers would continue under their current contracts until expiration.

The committee which met with Senator Mohsin Aziz in the Chair was further apprised that the consumers who installed solar panels without net metering would remain unaffected. The minister said that the ECC has approved the policy, but cabinet approval was pending.

He emphasized that solar policy changes were necessary to avoid purchasing expensive electricity at public expense, adding that import duties on solar panels remain unchanged.

The minister said currently, 283,000 solar consumers generate 4,000 MW. The new policy aims to lower solar system costs, making them more accessible.

The Committee also discussed that the new net metering policy under which the government will purchase electricity from new solar consumers at Rs. 10 per unit instead of Rs. 27. However, electricity consumed between 6 PM and 10 PM will be charged at Rs. 45 per unit. Without this policy, electricity prices could rise by Rs. 3.50 per unit.