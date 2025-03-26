Terrorist commander killed in Hangu operation

Police have killed a terrorist commander during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district.

Acting on a tip-off about terrorist presence in Shanawori area, a joint team of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and local police raided the hideout. When challenged, the militants opened fire, triggering a heavy gun battle.

During the exchange, terrorist commander Saeed – a key operative of banned outfit Fitna al-Khawarij – was neutralized. His accomplice managed to flee under cover of darkness.

The killed terrorist was wanted for multiple attacks on police personnel.

Police recovered one Kalashnikov, two hand grenades and foreign SIM cards.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a combing operation to track down the escaped militant.