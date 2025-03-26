Billy Horschel’s big putt takes Atlanta Drive to the TGL title in indoor golf

Billy Horschel made an 18-foot birdie putt down the slope and Patrick Cantlay clinched it with another clutch chip as the Atlanta Drive won the inaugural TGL title on Tuesday night by coming back for a 4-3 victory over New York. Atlanta won both matches in the best-of-3 TGL finals that wrapped up the first season of the high-tech indoor league at the SoFi Center. New York led the entire match and was up 3-2 on the 14th hole when Horschel delivered the biggest shot of the night. Atlanta threw a “hammer” challenge that New York accepted, making the penultimate hole worth two points. Rickie Fowler was in a bunker. Fowler splashed out to 4 feet. Horschel faced a putt down a sharp ridge that broke two ways, and it turned back to the left and into the cup as Horschel raced off the green, threw his putter and his hat and screamed, “My (expletive) house!” “Two feet out I knew it was in the hole, and I blacked out,” Horschel said. New York threw a hammer challenge on the final hole making it worth two points. Cameron Young and Cantlay each missed the green on the par 5. Cantlay’s pitch from 60 feet checked up and stopped a foot from the hole. Young had to make to force another match, and his pitch narrowly slid by the hole.