Hania honoured at British Parliament for cultural contributions

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has been making waves internationally and her rising global popularity has now earned her recognition at the British Parliament.

The actress, who is Pakistan’s most-followed celebrity on Instagram, was honoured for her cultural contributions in a special ceremony.

Hania’s popularity skyrocketed after her drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum became a massive hit, earning her fans worldwide. She is now set to make her Punjabi film debut alongside Bollywood-Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, further solidifying her international presence.

For the prestigious event, Hania arrived at the British Parliament dressed in a custom Rizwan Beyg outfit, exuding elegance and grace. She received her award with gratitude and spoke to the media about the significance of cultural exchange. Speaking about her interaction with Diljit Dosanjh, Hania emphasised the importance of mutual respect and positivity between the two countries. She shared, “Respect should always be there, and I’m grateful for the love and appreciation I have received.”

She also expressed admiration for Indian actress Rakhi Sawant, who has frequently praised her, saying, “Rakhi is full of energy and love. Her kind words mean a lot to me.”

With her British Parliament honour and a highly anticipated Punjabi film debut on the horizon, Hania Aamir is steadily making her mark on the global entertainment stage. Fans eagerly await her upcoming projects and continued success.