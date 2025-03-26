Fahad Mustafa’s thoughtful gesture on ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ wins public praise

Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan League continues to be a Ramadan favourite, known for its exciting games, high-energy segments and viral moments.

While the show consistently grabs attention, a recent episode stood out for an entirely different reason-Fahad Mustafa’s thoughtful approach toward a young contestant.

In a widely circulated video, the Jeeto Pakistan host invited a little girl from the audience, who won a bike. As a male team member stepped forward to assist her onto the bike, Fahad immediately stopped him, instead calling for a female team member to help. His small but significant action was widely appreciated, highlighting his sensitivity and awareness regarding children’s comfort and safety.

Fans took to social media to express their admiration for Fahad Mustafa. One user commented, “Fahad Mustafa is a very intelligent and respectful person.” Another wrote, “As a father, he understands how to protect kids.” However, some also pointed out that the male staff member was simply doing his job, with one saying, “Fahad’s gesture is beautiful, but the male staff member was also respectful and had no bad intentions.” This latest moment adds to Fahad Mustafa’s reputation as a mindful and responsible host, further solidifying his bond with Jeeto Pakistan’s loyal audience.