Ali Tareen takes a dig at Ali Zafar as he returns for Pakistan Super League 10 anthem

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has once again roped in renowned singer Ali Zafar to perform the anthem for its highly anticipated 10th edition.

While Zafar has been a fan favorite for years, the decision has sparked criticism, particularly from Multan Sultans’ owner, Ali Tareen, who believes it’s time for fresh talent to be given a chance.

Tareen took to Instagram to express his disappointment, questioning why PSL continues to rely on the same artist. “Pakistan has so many amazing artists. Yet, almost half of our anthems have been given to the same middle-aged dude. Despite franchises raising concerns about the artist. They talk about making this the biggest PSL ever, yet keep giving space to the same recycled voices,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently unveiled a teaser poster for PSL 10’s anthem, featuring Ali Zafar in a masked look. While the title and full details remain undisclosed, the PCB has confirmed that the anthem will be released soon.

Ali Zafar has previously performed several PSL anthems, including last season’s Khul Ke Khel, which received mixed reactions. With PSL 10 being promoted as the league’s biggest edition yet, many are advocating for greater diversity in its musical representation.

The highly awaited tournament is set to kick off on April 11, with matches scheduled in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. PSL 10 will run until May 18, promising intense cricketing action-and, it seems, a continued debate over its musical choices.