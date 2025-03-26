Hania and Diljit Dosanjh movie set for release

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir is ready to make her Indian film debut in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’. Reports circulating online said that the latest instalment of the popular Punjabi film franchise led by global music sensation Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. The movie is set to release on June 27, 2025, as confirmed by Diljit on social media.

The collaboration between Hania Aamir and Dosanjh is much awaited and it was first teased months ago when she made a surprise appearance at the singer-cum-actor’s concert in London.

Since then, photos and videos from the film’s set have sparked speculation and excitement among fans on both sides of the border.

Previously, Diljit had posted images showing off a stylish outfit, including black trousers, a hoodie, a red jacket, and a red-and-white cap. Along with the photos, he shared a scenic view featuring tall trees, a serene lake, and a forest.

Later, Hania Aamir shared a picture from a similar location on her Instagram story, captioning it: “What in the evermore is this.” Around the same time, Hania Aamir also shared a story in which she was seen grooving to a Punjabi song. It was speculated that the song was from her upcoming film.

While the plot of Sardaar Ji 3 remains under wraps, the film has already received massive buzz, given the fame of the previous instalments and the fresh pairing of Hania Aamir and Diljit Dosanjh.

The cast of Sardaar Ji 3 also includes, Neeru Bajwa, Manav Vij, and Gulshan Grover.

Earlier, Hania Aamir was honoured with a Recognition Award at the UK Parliament, in celebration of her contributions to the entertainment industry and her growing influence on global audiences.?The award ceremony was hosted by British Member of Parliament Afzal Khan in the Jubilee Room of the House of Commons on Monday.

Hania Aamir addressed the gathering with heartfelt thanks. “It is an absolute honour to be here and it means a lot to me,” she said. “I hope we continue to entertain people through our work and make Pakistan proud.”