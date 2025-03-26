Danish Taimoor deletes apology video amid four marriages ‘controversy’

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor has quietly deleted the clarification video he posted in response to the backlash over his controversial remarks on four marriages. During a recent Ramadan transmission, Danish Taimoor made a comment that quickly went viral, sparking outrage across social media. He stated, “I have permission from Allah to have four marriages. I am not doing it ‘for now,’ that’s another thing.” It was his use of the phrase “for now” that triggered a wave of criticism. Many social media users and public figures came forward in support of his wife, actress Ayeza Khan, questioning the implication of his words. The phrase even started trending in Pakistan, adding fuel to the debate. Facing immense criticism, Danish Taimoor released a clarification video on his social media accounts. In the video, he attempted to explain his statement and issued an apology. However, without any official announcement, the video was later removed from his Instagram account, leaving fans and critics speculating about the reason behind his decision.