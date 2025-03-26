Zayn Malik gets emotional performing one direction’s ‘night changes’ in Mexico

Zayn Malik delivered an emotional performance of Night Changes during his first-ever concert in Mexico on March 25, 2025. As part of his Stairway to the Sky world tour, the moment captured fans’ hearts when he sang the iconic One Direction song for the first time in a decade.

The performance was especially poignant, as it came just days after the passing of Zayn’s former bandmate, Liam Payne. As he finished the song, Zayn addressed the audience, saying, “I haven’t sung this song in 10 years. Thank you, that was amazing, I almost cried…”

The heartfelt moment quickly went viral, with fans moved by Zayn’s vulnerability and the tribute he paid through music. For many, this performance marked a full-circle moment in his career, ten years after leaving One Direction in 2015.

Zayn’s Stairway to the Sky tour has been a huge success, with sold-out shows in Mexico following previous performances in the UK and US. His return to One Direction’s music reminds fans of his lasting connection to the band’s legacy.