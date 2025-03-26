KP announces spring break for schools, staff to oversee admissions and textbook distribution

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced spring holidays for all educational institutions in the province. The break will last from April 1 to April 8, 2025, according to official notifications.

While students will be on holiday, school heads, teachers, and staff will remain on duty. During this time, they will manage student admissions and distribute textbooks for the upcoming academic session.

Both the Elementary and Secondary Education Department and the Higher Education Department issued separate announcements confirming the one-week break. However, staff are expected to continue their work during the holidays.

Normal school and college activities will resume on April 9, 2025. Officials are focusing on ensuring smooth preparations for the new academic session.