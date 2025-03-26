Government suspends additional tax on solar energy users

The federal government has decided to halt the proposed additional taxes on solar energy users. Official sources confirmed that the government will also review the net metering policy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and several federal ministers opposed the plan to tax solar power consumers. They voiced concerns over the impact on those generating electricity through solar panels.

The energy minister has been instructed to revisit the current net metering policy. The goal is to create amendments that support clean energy without burdening users.

The government’s decision reflects its commitment to promoting renewable energy. It aims to make solar power more affordable and accessible for consumers. Further consultations on the revised policy are expected soon.