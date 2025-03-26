Pakistan railways resumes train services in Balochistan after terror attack

Pakistan Railways has announced the resumption of train services in Balochistan, following a suspension due to a terrorist attack on the Jaffer Express. The services will begin on 27 March 2025, bringing relief to passengers in the region.

The restored services include several key train routes. Starting 27 March, Train 40-DN Jaffer Express will run from Peshawar to Quetta. Train 39-UP Jaffer Express will travel from Sibi to Peshawar, and Train 39-UP Express will operate from Quetta to Peshawar from 28 March. Additionally, Train 3-UP will resume from Karachi to Quetta on 31 March.

In preparation for Eidul Fitr, Pakistan Railways will also operate a special Eid train. This train will depart from Quetta to Peshawar on 29 March 2025 to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the holiday season.

The Railway Prem Union has welcomed the decision, calling it a positive step for Balochistan. The union also praised the government’s move to recruit 500 new railway police officers, with 70% of the positions reserved for Balochistan, to ensure safety and security.