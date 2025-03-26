Jacqueline Fernandez opts out of IPL 2025 performance

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly opted out of her upcoming performance at the IPL 2025 ceremony.

According to Indian media outlets, the ‘Kick’ star opted out of her professional commitments after her mother Kim was hospitalised in Mumbai on Monday.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was supposed to perform at the IPL 2025 ceremony on Wednesday, has opted out of her performance, a source to her was quoted as saying.

“Jacqueline’s mother is still in the ICU recovering. As the family awaits further update from the doctors. In these challenging times, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother’s side, and unfortunately will be missing performing at the IPL ceremony,” the source said.

The Bollywood actress’s mother was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Following her mother’s health scare, Jacqueline Fernandez, who was scheduled to perform before the IPL 2025 game between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, has chosen to skip.

Reports said that her close friend Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also paid a visit to the hospital to show his support. On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in ‘Fateh’ which received a cold reception at the box office.

The Bollywood actress is currently shooting for ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Housefull 5.’