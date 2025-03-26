Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez named creative directors at Loewe

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the celebrated design duo behind Proenza Schouler, will take over as creative directors at Loewe, the Spanish luxury house announced Monday. Their tenure begins April 7, succeeding Jonathan Anderson, who stepped down last week after an influential 11-year run that elevated Loewe into a major global brand, achieving annual revenues exceeding a reported $1.5 billion. McCollough and Hernandez, known for pioneering a distinctive American aesthetic since founding Proenza Schouler in 2002, are relocating from New York City to Paris, home to Loewe’s creative offices. The designers also plan frequent visits to Madrid, where Loewe originated as a leather-maker serving the Spanish royal family in 1846. The duo established Proenza Schouler as a downtown darling, referencing cultural touchpoints such as artists Helen Frankenthaler and John Currin, filmmaker Harmony Korine and singer Annie Lennox.