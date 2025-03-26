Kirby recalled to Lionesses squad to face Belgium

Brighton forward Fran Kirby has been recalled to the England squad for their upcoming Women’s Nations League matches against Belgium next month.

The 31-year-old came on as a substitute in the 0-0 draw with the United States in November but missed February’s matches through injury.

“I’m delighted to see [Kirby] fit and that she is playing,” manager Sarina Wiegman told BBC Sport.

“She brings a lot of experience and of course great vision in the game. It’s great to have her back.”

The Euro 2022 winner – listed as a midfielder in the squad list – is joined by Arsenal forwards Beth Mead and Chloe Kelly, but Tottenham’s Jess Naz has not been selected.

There is also a first senior call-up for Brighton midfielder Maisie Symonds, 22, who steps up from the under-23 squad, alongside Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating.

“[Mead and Kelly bring] quality. What you have seen at Arsenal is that they swap around a bit. They are totally different wing players,” added Wiegman.

“I had a conversation with [Naz] and of course she is disappointed. She is working hard to turn around that form. “You know in some moments things go really well but then in others you just have to hope things go well and keep doing the right things. That is what she is doing. “The competition up front is really high. That is good for the players but sometimes it gives players disappointments as well.”