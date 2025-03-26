Cantlay’s clutch birdie gives Atlanta Drive TGL lead

Patrick Cantlay came up clutch with the putter again by making a 6-foot birdie putt to give the Atlanta Drive a 6-5 victory over New York and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 finals of the TGL indoor golf league’s inaugural season. Xander Schauffele had a chance to sent the match to a shootout with a 6-foot birdie putt, but it caught the right edge and lipped out. The second finals match of high-tech league is Tuesday night, followed immediately by a third match if necessary. The score was tied at 2 after nine holes of alternate shot. Cameron Young made a 9-foot eagle putt to give New York a 4-2 lead because Atlanta challenged with the hammer, making the hole worth two points. Billy Horschel of Atlanta returned the favor, making an 11-foot birdie putt when New York threw the hammer. Young won the 13th hole when Justin Thomas of Atlanta made bogey, only for Horschel to hit his tee shot on a par 3 to 5 feet for a conceded birdie. The winner Tuesday gets $9 million – $2.25 million for each of the four players – while the runner-up shares $4.5 million.