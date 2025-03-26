Jaffar Express attack ‘facilitators’ arrested by CTD: sources

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested four suspected facilitators of the March 11 terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express near Balochistan’s Bolan district, sources privy to the matter claimed on Tuesday.

Investigations into the terrorist attack on the passenger train were underway, CTD sources said, adding that they, along with other agencies, were working to trace and identify those involved in the attack.

Weapons and other communication devices recovered from the slain terrorists were sent for forensic analysis, the sources added.

The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), during the attack on the Jaffar Express, blew up train tracks and held over 440 passengers hostage in a day-long standoff with security forces near a remote mountain pass in the Bolan district.

The military, after clearing the train and rescuing hostages, said it killed 33 attackers. Before the operation began, terrorists had martyred 26 passengers, while four security personnel were martyred during the operation.