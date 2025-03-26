Govt tasks Bilawal with leading PTI talks

With the opposition parties gearing up for another countrywide protest drive after Eid ul Fitr, the federal government on Tuesday accepted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s mediation offer and tasked him with initiating negotiations with defiant Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The development came a day after Bilawal, while addressing a ceremony at Governor House Lahore, offered to mediate between the government and opposition to facilitate a national dialogue and defuse the ongoing political tensions in the country.

He said: “I have informed the prime minister that the PPP is willing to act as a bridge between political forces to foster dialogue and cooperation.” The PPP leader said that his party remains open to dialogue with the government to facilitate constructive discussions.

Speaking to a private media channel, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah said: “The government has accepted Bilawal’s mediation offer and assigned him the responsibility of holding talks with the PTI.”

“If Bilawal gets assurance from the PTI to attend the meeting, there is no problem in re-convening the National Security Committee meeting,” he added.

During his yesterday’s speech, the PPP leader called upon the incumbent government to take on board all political parties, including those that skipped the high-level moot on national security, to counter rising incidents of terrorism.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should convene another meeting, even if after a month… We hope to build a national consensus to combat terrorism,” Bilawal asserted.

Responding to a question, the PM’s aide said the PPP was part of the coalition government in the Centre, adding that it would be their joint success if Bilawal succeeds in bringing PTI to the negotiation table.