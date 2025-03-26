Judicial reforms must ensure timely justice: CJ Afridi

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi has emphasised that litigants are key stakeholders in the justice system and must be treated with dignity and respect.

He made the remarks during a consultative meeting with senior judicial officials on improving access to justice.

The chief justice underscored that reforms should not only ease case backlogs but also ensure timely and effective justice.

The meeting, attended by top officials including Supreme Court Registrar Muhammad Saleem Khan and Federal Judicial Academy Director General, reviewed ongoing judicial reforms and digitalisation efforts.

Discussions highlighted progress in digital case filing, transparency, and accountability. The IT Directorate briefed participants on integrating new technologies to make judicial processes more efficient.

A statement from the meeting noted that enhancing accessibility and efficiency remains a top priority.

Currently, around 57,000 cases are pending before the Supreme Court of Pakistan, with an additional 2.4 million awaiting resolution in other courts across the country.

According to the office of the registrar, 27,312 cases were fixed and 12,109 disposed of between 28 Oct 2024 and 7 March 2025 while 7,370 new cases were instituted in the same period.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi’s push for judicial reforms aims to address the ongoing backlog and modernise the justice system.

Key reforms include the introduction of advanced information technology, such as the e-Affidavit system to streamline filing processes and reduce delays, and a Case Management System that allows litigants and lawyers to access certified copies instantly.

Additionally, feedback mechanisms involving legal professionals and the public have been implemented to strengthen trust in the system.