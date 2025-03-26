Govt inaugurates first 120KW EV charging station in Islamabad

Energy Minister Awais Leghari on Tuesday inaugurated Pakistan’s first 120KW fast-charging station, developed by GoGreen Avenue, according to a statement by the Power Division.

At the inauguration in Islamabad, Leghari reaffirmed the government’s dedication to clean energy and sustainable transportation, stating that such initiatives are pivotal in transforming the nation’s energy and transportation sectors.

He noted that the fast-charging station launch signifies Pakistan’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

The minister announced a reduction in electric charging unit prices from Rs71 to Rs39, aiming to make EV adoption more accessible and affordable.

He praised the public-private partnership that brought this project to fruition, highlighting the essential role of private investment in achieving Pakistan’s sustainability objectives.

Leghari concluded that the government remains committed to supporting green energy projects that offer long-term environmental and economic benefits.