Russian envoy dismisses claims of Pakistan supplying arms to Ukraine

Russia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev, has dismissed media reports alleging that Russia has found evidence of Pakistan supplying arms to Ukraine. Speaking to the media, Khorev stated, “We have not found any proof of Pakistani arms supplies in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. All such claims are baseless.” On regional security, Khorev acknowledged that Afghanistan’s efforts to combat militancy were inadequate but attributed this to economic challenges and prevailing security conditions in the country. He identified ISIS as the greatest threat to Russia’s national and regional security, stating that Moscow is closely monitoring the situation and working with regional partners under the “Quartet” format to counter terrorism. Khorev also highlighted Russia’s collaboration with regional countries under the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to eliminate militancy. He reaffirmed Moscow’s support for Pakistan, Afghanistan, and other regional states in tackling militant threats.