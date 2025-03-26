UMT president, Turkish CG discuss education, cultural cooperation

Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Former Provincial Minister and President of University of Management and Technology (UMT), met with the Turkish Consul General, HE Durmus Bastug at the Turkish Consulate in Lahore. The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey in the fields of education, trade and other sectors.

President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad emphasized that the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey have become stronger than ever before, and with each passing day, these ties are continuously strengthening. He stressed the need for further measures to promote educational, trade and cultural cooperation, ensuring both countries can fully benefit from these opportunities. He also added that to maintain the stability of the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkey, both nations must work together closely.

Turkish Consul General Durmus Bastug praised the vision and educational services of Ibrahim Murad. He also agreed that both countries are eager to collaborate on joint projects, particularly in the Information Technology (IT) sector. Later on, Consul General Durmus Bastug presented a souvenir to Ibrahim Murad as a token of appreciation.