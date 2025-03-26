The Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited starts plantation campaign

According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Ms. Maryam Nawaz for a lush and green Pakistan, Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Cooperatives Punjab, Dr. Sohail Shahzad, Registrar Cooperative Societies Punjab & Tahir Saleem President Punjab Cooperative Bank Limited inaugurated the plantation drive on behalf of the Punjab Cooperative Bank.

Senior officers and staff of the bank were also present on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Cooperatives Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that we will be planting trees throughout the province as per the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab to make the province greener. Registrar Cooperative Punjab Dr. Sohail Shehzad while speaking on this occasion said that we have set a target of one lakh plants for all Cooperative Societies across Punjab and we will complete this target very soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Bank President Tahir Saleem said that trees are being planted in 151 branches of the bank across the province under the plantation campaign. On this occasion Ms. Asma Shakeel Secretary Board, Head Business Development Mohammad Tayyab Rauf, Head HR Mohammad Rauf Khan, Mohammad Asif Head of Compliance, Ms. Shamaila Head RMD, Tariq Javed Head Audit, Umar Farooq CFO and Mohammad Azhar Aziz Mughal PRO along with other bank staff attended the plantation drive.