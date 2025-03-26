A Pakistani researcher’s journey in new energy industry in China: report

A Pakistani researcher is actively engaged with a leading battery manufacturer, seeking advance skill in new energy industry in China.

“Good!” That was the first word that came to his mind when reflecting on his experience working with battery manufacturing industry in China.

Hafiz Muhammad Umair Arshad, a Pakistani PhD student from Nankai University, currently employed by Chilwee Group, a battery manufacturer located in Huzhou, Zhejiang Province.

Hafiz is part of the Advanced Technology Research Division at Chilwee’s Central Research Institute, which is a crucial initiative for the company’s future industrial development.

The research institute is primarily comprised of highly skilled professionals.

Currently, Hafiz is engaged in two projects. One project focuses on anode and cathode prelithiation technology, in which he has optimized the prelithiation process to enhance battery capacity and cycling stability.

“These improvements increase the energy density and lifespan of LFP batteries, making them more reliable,” he explained according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Tuesday.

The second project focuses on anode-free solid-state batteries, a challenge that Hafiz takes great pride in.

“This project is particularly difficult because achieving commercial viability for anode-free solid-state batteries remains a significant global challenge for researchers,” he noted.

To create a comfortable and convenient living environment for talents, Zhejiang government offers rental apartments to eligible professionals. “I was able to secure a unit at the Changxing Talent Apartment.

It’s only five kilometers from my home to the company, so I often commute by electric bicycle, which takes just over ten minutes. It’s very convenient for me,” he shared.

Recently, Hafiz brought his wife from Pakistan to Huzhou to live with him. “Chilwee has state-of-the-art equipment, and my colleagues are very friendly.