Balochistan CM orders action against ‘rogue servants’

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has ordered strict action against government employees and officers involved in anti-state activities.

Chairing a high-level meeting the other day, the chief minister ordered divisional and deputy commissioners to identify and act against the officials engaged in activities that go against the state’s interests.

He made it clear that no government employee would be allowed to undermine state policies, warning that violators would be dealt with accordingly.

During the meeting, officials provided a detailed briefing on the law and order situation and service delivery across the province.

The chief minister reiterated that maintaining security and upholding the state’s authority were top priorities.

He emphasised that no road would be allowed to be blocked, and every district officer was responsible for ensuring law enforcement in his jurisdiction.

Addressing corruption within law enforcement agencies, he stated that extortion at security checkpoints would not be tolerated. Any officer found involved in such activities would be removed from their post immediately.

He also stressed that individual opinions must not take precedence over state policies, urging officers to either comply with government directives or step down voluntarily.

The chief minister issued directives to ensure the national anthem is sung and the Pakistani flag is hoisted in all educational institutions. He warned that heads of institutions who fail to enforce this practice should resign. He further highlighted the need to engage Baloch youth in positive activities, stating that misleading them into unnecessary conflicts serves no purpose.