JI announces holding million march on April 27 in Karachi

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced holding a million march on April 27 in Karachi. In a statement issued here, Karachi JI emir Munam Zafar said the aim to hold million march was to highlight the pressing issues of people of Karachi, adding MQM-P, PPP and PML-N were not serious in resolving people’s issues. Munam Zafar said ‘Haq Doo Tehreek’ will get momentum after Ramazan, vowing his party will continue its efforts for the well-being of the masses. He said price hike, worsening law and order situation and terrorism incidents were worrisome problems and all political parties and the rulers should unite to overcome these challenges.