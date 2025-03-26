Assign DIG Karachi for one week, I’ll resign if any dumper crashes: Governor Sindh

Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, on Tuesday took a firm stance against Karachi’s notorious dumper mafia, stating that if he is given authority over the DIG Karachi for just one week and a single dumper-related accident occurs, he will resign from his position.

Addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad, Governor Kamran Tessori discussed various pressing issues and announced initiatives aimed at the city’s development.

He criticised the situation in Karachi, saying, “The public has been misled, and now these dumpers are crushing our own children.”

Tessori further claimed that if the Mayor of Karachi were placed under his supervision, the city’s old roads could be restored immediately.

The governor also suggested that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should merge completely with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) to bring greater political stability in Sindh.

Reflecting on IT education in Hyderabad, he lamented the delay in completing courses. “We conducted IT tests here months ago, but five months have passed and the courses remain incomplete. If I reveal the real reason, the whole of Hyderabad will take to the streets,” he remarked, adding that he is exercising patience.

Tessori highlighted social welfare activities being held at the Governor House in Karachi, including daily Iftar dinners during Ramadan, where items such as plots, motorbikes, and Umrah tickets are distributed. He also shared that over 1 million ration bags and more than 12,000 laptops have been distributed so far, “without taking a single rupee.”

He thanked the people of Hyderabad for their warm welcome, calling their hospitality “historic” and added, “If the police ever harass you unnecessarily, just tell them the Governor is your brother-it will elevate your respect.”

Speaking about looming challenges, Tessori warned that certain forces want Sindh’s people to remain weak so they can “take over.” “Half the takeover has already happened-hasn’t the municipal administration already been seized?” he asked.

He concluded his speech by urging the people of Hyderabad to remain united and resilient, saying, “Tougher times are coming, but together, we will face them.”

Yesterday , a young couple, Abdul Qayum and his wife Zainab, were expecting their first child after Eidul Fitr but a driver speeding his water bowser ran over their motorcycle, killing the would-be parents and their unborn child near Malir Halt Flyover in Model Colony.

The truck driver dragged the bike under his vehicle killing Qayum on the spot. Zainab, lying in a pool of blood, in her death throes, gave birth to a child, who also died later.

Witnesses described the accident as horrifying, with onlookers screaming in shock. A video clip surfaced on social media, showing a passerby attempting to save the newborn’s life by rushing it to a hospital.

This deadly crash brings the total number of traffic accident fatalities in the city so far this year to 214. Heavy vehicles have claimed 68 lives in 83 days, including 17 from dumper collisions, 24 from trailer collisions, 14 from water tanker collisions, five from Mazda-truck collisions, and eight from bus collisions.