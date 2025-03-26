35th National Games to be held from May 1: sports minister

A meeting regarding the organization of the 35th National Games in Karachi was held at a local hotel in Karachi, chaired by the Minister of Sports, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar, who is also the President of the Sindh Olympic Association, along with Khalid Mahmood, Secretary of the Pakistan Olympic Association. The meeting was attended by officials from sports associations and federations of all provinces, as well as representatives from various sports departments, including Abdul Aleem Lashari, Secretary of Sports, Director Asad Ishaq, Ahmed Ali Rajput, Secretary of the Sindh Olympic Association, Asghar Baloch, Ali Dino Gopang, all district sports officers of Karachi, and others.

During the meeting, preparations and administrative matters related to hosting the National Games in Karachi were reviewed. Additionally, suggestions from all associations regarding venues were heard. On this occasion, Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar addressed the gathering, stating that the 35th National Games, a nine-day event, will be held from May 1 to May 9th under the supervision of the Sindh Olympic Association with the support of the Sindh Government. The Sindh government has completed all preparations for hosting the National Games. Invitations have already been sent to President Asif Ali Zardari and the Prime Minister for the opening and closing ceremonies. Furthermore, the torch relay will be inaugurated by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Chief Minister of Sindh.

Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar said that the Sindh government will strive to make the National Games as successful as possible, as this is not just an event for Sindh but for the entire country. He mentioned that the swimming events will take place at the KMC Swimming Pool, and efforts are underway to construct a new swimming pool in Sindh soon. He further stated that the goal is to elevate Sindh’s athletes from national to international levels. Enhanced security, paramedical staff arrangements, and dedicated committees for social, electronic, and print media coverage will be ensured.

Khalid Mahmood, Secretary of the Pakistan Olympic Association, said that participating athletes will receive daily allowances and other facilities. Doctors and ambulances will be present at all venues, and special arrangements will be made in hospitals.